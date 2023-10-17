Previous
Turning to leave Sarah’s Donuts by louannwarren
Photo 2307

Turning to leave Sarah’s Donuts

Leaving the donut shop was a much fun as walking in. Ha!
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow the way out looks as fabulous as the way in.
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise