Photo 2306
The cutting board that caused all the commotion
The photo I had of the Hornet underway was one of only a few images of the ship that is available. It was pretty intricate for the laser engraver, I think he did a great job.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2591
photos
105
followers
72
following
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
Tags
texas
,
cutting
,
board
,
dallas
,
reunion
,
uss
,
hornet
