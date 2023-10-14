Previous
The cutting board that caused all the commotion by louannwarren
The cutting board that caused all the commotion

The photo I had of the Hornet underway was one of only a few images of the ship that is available. It was pretty intricate for the laser engraver, I think he did a great job.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Lou Ann

ace
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
