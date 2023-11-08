Previous
Outside my car window by louannwarren
Outside my car window

We have a huge furniture store that has this Ferris wheel on it’s grounds. For OWO today.
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
John Falconer ace
There might also be a nice shot from the top of the Ferris wheel.
November 9th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
@johnfalconer no doubt! 😊
November 9th, 2023  
katy ace
Terrific shot from this POV, but I noticed you did not accept @johnfalconer ‘s challenge!
November 9th, 2023  
