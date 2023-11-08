Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2312
Outside my car window
We have a huge furniture store that has this Ferris wheel on it’s grounds. For OWO today.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2595
photos
105
followers
72
following
633% complete
View this month »
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th November 2023 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
owo-6
John Falconer
ace
There might also be a nice shot from the top of the Ferris wheel.
November 9th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
@johnfalconer
no doubt! 😊
November 9th, 2023
katy
ace
Terrific shot from this POV, but I noticed you did not accept
@johnfalconer
‘s challenge!
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close