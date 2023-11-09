Previous
Cheers to the 80’s by louannwarren
Photo 2313

Cheers to the 80’s

My annual classmate ladies lunch was Wednesday, we graduated in 1961 in Lubbock, Texas. We are 80 years old and just doing so well. We laugh, we share so many life stories and we offer up so many helpful hints on how to feel better! 😊
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful collage to remind you of the wonderful times you had so many years ago ! I am sure a lot of reminiscing, and stories told , - love and had a smile on how you have added the " helpful hints on how to feel better " we all need those hints when we get to the 80's
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise