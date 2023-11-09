Sign up
Photo 2313
Cheers to the 80’s
My annual classmate ladies lunch was Wednesday, we graduated in 1961 in Lubbock, Texas. We are 80 years old and just doing so well. We laugh, we share so many life stories and we offer up so many helpful hints on how to feel better! 😊
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
Tags
monterey-high-lubbock-texas-class-of-1961
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful collage to remind you of the wonderful times you had so many years ago ! I am sure a lot of reminiscing, and stories told , - love and had a smile on how you have added the " helpful hints on how to feel better " we all need those hints when we get to the 80's
November 11th, 2023
