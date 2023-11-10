Sign up
Photo 2314
It’s the little things
Small hotels with touches of beauty in out of the way places are my favorites. This hotel used antique furnishings in its public areas, so warm and inviting.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
life
,
flowers
,
hotel
,
still
,
antiques
