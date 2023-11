The bud vases

I have had a dozen bud vases in their boxes in my guest room closet since my wedding reception 23 years ago. A classmate and I decided to have flowers at our luncheon, I was thrilled to remember the bud vases! We put a single red rose in each vase, they looked lovely on the narrow luncheon table. After the luncheon they each went home with a classmate. For “Red” on one week only.