The best cake by louannwarren
Photo 2316

The best cake

Sandi’s family each wrote down words that best described her. The baker then wrote all the words on her cake. Such a wonderful idea and so perfect for her 80th birthday celebration.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
Danette Thompson
That’s one of the best ideas I’ve seen
November 14th, 2023  
Lou Ann
@danette it was just incredible, and every word was perfect for her.
November 14th, 2023  
KWind
Wow... what a great cake!
November 14th, 2023  
