Photo 2316
The best cake
Sandi’s family each wrote down words that best described her. The baker then wrote all the words on her cake. Such a wonderful idea and so perfect for her 80th birthday celebration.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th November 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
80
,
sandi
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s one of the best ideas I’ve seen
November 14th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
@danette
it was just incredible, and every word was perfect for her.
November 14th, 2023
KWind
ace
Wow... what a great cake!
November 14th, 2023
