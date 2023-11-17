Previous
The Rose Code by louannwarren
The Rose Code

At my Book Club meeting last week reviewer Yvonne White presented “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn, a true story about 3 English women who worked to decipher the secrets of the German Enigma machine during WWII. One of the women was Kate Middleton’s grandmother. The 3 women signed the British “Official Secrecy Act”, they could not utter one word about their work for 50 years! The book continues after the war with the women searching for a traitor from their code breaking days. This is a great book, I highly recommend it.
Lou Ann

Danette Thompson ace
Wow, sounds fabulous.
November 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Sounds like my type of book, I will check it out.
November 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 18th, 2023  
