Photo 2319
Book club decorations
The fall themed decorations at my book club were so beautiful. It really adds to the experience of the meeting to have such lovely things to look at.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
book
fall
club
decorations
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 18th, 2023
CC Folk
How beautiful and fun, Lou Ann!
November 18th, 2023
