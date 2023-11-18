Previous
Book club decorations by louannwarren
Book club decorations

The fall themed decorations at my book club were so beautiful. It really adds to the experience of the meeting to have such lovely things to look at.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 18th, 2023  
CC Folk
How beautiful and fun, Lou Ann!
November 18th, 2023  
