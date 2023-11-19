A seashell Christmas ornament from Carolina

A few days after Christmas last year our friends brought us this sea shell ornament. It was the first ornament I put on the tree this year. The little scene inside is decoupaged, the back and edges of the shell are painted gold. I love it! Jerry started asking a couple of weeks ago when was I going to decorate the house, the decorations bring him a lot of joy. My teenage neighbors came two days ago and helped bring everything in. It’s quite an undertaking and I am taking my time, I should be through by tomorrow. Smile.