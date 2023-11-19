A seashell Christmas ornament from Carolina

A few days after Christmas last year our friends brought us this sea shell ornament. It was the first ornament I put on the tree this year. The little scene inside is decoupaged, the back and edges of the shell are painted gold. I love it! Jerry started asking a couple of weeks ago when was I going to decorate the house, the decorations bring him a lot of joy. My teenage neighbors came two days ago and helped bring everything in. It’s quite an undertaking and I am taking my time, I should be through by tomorrow. Smile.
How wonderful that your neighbours helped, you always have so many beautiful decorations which must be difficult to transport on your own.
Looking forward to seeing your tree once decorated :-)