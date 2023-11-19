Previous
A seashell Christmas ornament from Carolina by louannwarren
Photo 2320

A seashell Christmas ornament from Carolina

A few days after Christmas last year our friends brought us this sea shell ornament. It was the first ornament I put on the tree this year. The little scene inside is decoupaged, the back and edges of the shell are painted gold. I love it! Jerry started asking a couple of weeks ago when was I going to decorate the house, the decorations bring him a lot of joy. My teenage neighbors came two days ago and helped bring everything in. It’s quite an undertaking and I am taking my time, I should be through by tomorrow. Smile.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love your beautiful ornament, your friends will be happy to see it up and have a place of honour.

How wonderful that your neighbours helped, you always have so many beautiful decorations which must be difficult to transport on your own.

Looking forward to seeing your tree once decorated :-)
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise