Previous
Next
More vintage decorations by louannwarren
Photo 2328

More vintage decorations

I lit the fire just to take the photo. It was hot outside!
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
A beautiful image that belongs in a storybook about Christmas!
December 9th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I agree with Katy...a storybook image 🎄❤️
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise