Photo 2328
More vintage decorations
I lit the fire just to take the photo. It was hot outside!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2614
photos
103
followers
71
following
Tags
vintage
,
fireplace
,
decorations
katy
ace
A beautiful image that belongs in a storybook about Christmas!
December 9th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I agree with Katy...a storybook image 🎄❤️
December 9th, 2023
