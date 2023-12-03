Previous
Next
Vaillancourt chalkware Santa by louannwarren
Photo 2329

Vaillancourt chalkware Santa

For several years I added chalkware Santas to my Christmas collections. They are sweet and traditional, my favorite style of decoration.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This one is so cute!
December 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a cute Santa!
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise