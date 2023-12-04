Previous
Next
Vaillancourt chalkware Santa, Two by louannwarren
Photo 2330

Vaillancourt chalkware Santa, Two

Another Vaillancourt Santa from Williamsburg, Virginia, a lovely place to visit at Christmas.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 9th, 2023  
katy ace
How nice to have so many with all the memories they evoke
December 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are beautiful.
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise