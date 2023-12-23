Sign up
Photo 2340
A beautiful Christmas tree for my collection
Cadence painted this for me. It looks so beautiful with the other trees on the dining room table.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2626
photos
103
followers
71
following
641% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th December 2023 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
hand
,
made
,
cadence
John Falconer
ace
Very nice indeed. Lovely shot.
December 28th, 2023
