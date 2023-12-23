Previous
A beautiful Christmas tree for my collection by louannwarren
Photo 2340

Cadence painted this for me. It looks so beautiful with the other trees on the dining room table.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
John Falconer ace
Very nice indeed. Lovely shot.
December 28th, 2023  
