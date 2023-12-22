Sign up
Photo 2339
My Amaryllis
I oooh’d and ahhh’d over my sister’s Amaryllis last year so much that she gave me one this year. It has taken its sweet time but I should have blooms soon!
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
Tags
amaryllis
katy
ace
I hope we get to see it once it opens. This is a remarkably beautiful shot of it with all the close-up detail.
December 24th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
thank you! We haven’t had much sun and I’m so afraid it won’t flower!
December 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Terrific closeup.
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely, Merry Christmas to you and yours.
December 24th, 2023
