Jerry’s memories

When Jerry was young and celebrating Christmas in Montana, his mother always bought a box of Chocolate Covered Cherries. A tradition I honor every Christmas. Alas this year the chemo pill he is taking has affected his taste buds and the candies don’t taste good to him. I found some Hershey Kisses called Chocolate Cherry Cordials and a recipe that uses a brownie mix; you bake the cookies and press a kiss into the center when you take them out of the oven. . He says they taste better than the candies ever did so he’s happy!