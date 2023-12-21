Previous
Jerry’s memories by louannwarren
Jerry’s memories

When Jerry was young and celebrating Christmas in Montana, his mother always bought a box of Chocolate Covered Cherries. A tradition I honor every Christmas. Alas this year the chemo pill he is taking has affected his taste buds and the candies don’t taste good to him. I found some Hershey Kisses called Chocolate Cherry Cordials and a recipe that uses a brownie mix; you bake the cookies and press a kiss into the center when you take them out of the oven. . He says they taste better than the candies ever did so he’s happy!
Lou Ann

CC Folk
These look so yummy, LouAnn! I will be your taste tester, if you need one. :). My husband's mother made a cherry chocolate cake that was his family favorite.
December 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
What a feast to the eyes and I am sure the taste is even better ! So happy for you that Jerry finds these tasting good . fav
December 24th, 2023  
Babs
Oh they look delicious. So glad Jerry is able to enjoy and taste them too. You really do look after him.
December 24th, 2023  
katy
I am so sorry it has affected his taste that way but thrilled you were able to find a wonderful substitute for him. They look fabulous too!
December 24th, 2023  
