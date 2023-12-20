Previous
Next
Lori by louannwarren
Photo 2337

Lori

Sweet Lori and her fella dropped by last week for dessert and coffee. She loved her air pods and complained teasingly about having to unwrap 4 boxes to finally get to them. She’s always so good to us it was fun to give her a special gift.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I had forgotten you wrapped them like that for her. I’m sure it made it much more memorable gift because she had to work so hard for it. She looks pretty happy in this photo, which is a marvelous portrait of the two of you.
December 24th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn she’s the best “adopted” daughter to us. We are thankful for her!
December 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great Christmas photograph

Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful photo
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise