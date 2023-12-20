Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2337
Lori
Sweet Lori and her fella dropped by last week for dessert and coffee. She loved her air pods and complained teasingly about having to unwrap 4 boxes to finally get to them. She’s always so good to us it was fun to give her a special gift.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2622
photos
103
followers
71
following
640% complete
View this month »
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th December 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lori
katy
ace
I had forgotten you wrapped them like that for her. I’m sure it made it much more memorable gift because she had to work so hard for it. She looks pretty happy in this photo, which is a marvelous portrait of the two of you.
December 24th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
she’s the best “adopted” daughter to us. We are thankful for her!
December 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great Christmas photograph
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful photo
December 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing your photos in 2024.