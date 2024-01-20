Previous
Granddaughter Cadence Lauren by louannwarren
Granddaughter Cadence Lauren

My DIL sent this photo from Angel Fire, New Mexico, of granddaughter Cadence. She loves to ski. I laughed at the “ears” on her hood!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Diana ace
Such a cute photo of Cadence, she must have known that you would laugh ;-)
January 21st, 2024  
