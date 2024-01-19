Previous
My amaryllis’ second flowering by louannwarren
My amaryllis’ second flowering

I sure enjoyed this gift from my sister this year
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties, such a gorgeous colour and velvety look.
January 20th, 2024  
