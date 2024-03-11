Sign up
Previous
Photo 2383
Las Vegas Neon Museum
This week I will use photos from the Neon Museum in Las Vegas for my rainbow. They have literally hundreds of retired signs from all the closed and/or renovated businesses there. You can’t miss the Hard Rock Cafe guitar, it’s at least 20’ tall!
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2696
photos
105
followers
71
following
652% complete
View this month »
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th March 2024 6:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
guitar
,
museum
,
neon
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
What a great capture of this iconic guitar, I love it!
March 11th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great Point of View. Great shot.
March 11th, 2024
