Previous
Las Vegas Neon Museum by louannwarren
Photo 2383

Las Vegas Neon Museum

This week I will use photos from the Neon Museum in Las Vegas for my rainbow. They have literally hundreds of retired signs from all the closed and/or renovated businesses there. You can’t miss the Hard Rock Cafe guitar, it’s at least 20’ tall!
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great capture of this iconic guitar, I love it!
March 11th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great Point of View. Great shot.
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise