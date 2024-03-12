Sign up
The Las Vegas Stardust Hotel
This hotel closed in 2006, they gave the Neon Museum their famous sign.
12th March 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
orange
,
hotel
,
stardust
,
rainbow2024
Louise & Ken
ace
How cool is that?!!! It's certainly an icon!
March 12th, 2024
