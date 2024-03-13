Sign up
Previous
Photo 2385
The Ugly Duckling Car Lot sign
This sign was a landmark on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. When the lot closed they donated to sign to the Neon Museum. It’s the first sign you see when you enter the museum grounds. He brings a smile to everyone’s face!
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
ugly
,
neon
,
duckling
,
rainbow2024
