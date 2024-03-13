Previous
The Ugly Duckling Car Lot sign by louannwarren
The Ugly Duckling Car Lot sign

This sign was a landmark on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. When the lot closed they donated to sign to the Neon Museum. It’s the first sign you see when you enter the museum grounds. He brings a smile to everyone’s face!
Lou Ann

