My Jane Magnolia survived our record breaking summer heat last year by louannwarren
Photo 2393

My Jane Magnolia survived our record breaking summer heat last year

It only had two blooms this year, so I of course feared the worst. It is full of leaves, I’m so excited!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
