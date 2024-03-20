Previous
Next
My friend Lynda collects owls by louannwarren
Photo 2392

My friend Lynda collects owls

I loved her stamp on a thank you note we received earlier this month. Jerry said “this proves it, you take photos of EVERYTHING! For my yellow rainbow.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise