Photo 2392
My friend Lynda collects owls
I loved her stamp on a thank you note we received earlier this month. Jerry said “this proves it, you take photos of EVERYTHING! For my yellow rainbow.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2706
photos
105
followers
72
following
Tags
yellow
,
owl
,
stamp
,
lynda
,
envelope
,
rainbow2024
