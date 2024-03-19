Previous
Light tricks by louannwarren
Light tricks

The street light turned the neighbor’s white pear tree blossoms orange. Lucky me, for my orange rainbow today.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Dione Giorgio
Looks lovely with the street lights.
March 19th, 2024  
