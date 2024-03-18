Previous
Red! by louannwarren
Photo 2390

Red!

The red climbing roses and hummingbird feeder with the late evening California sun shining through was just a photo I had to take, it was beautiful in in my eyes, EOTB. For the word today and my red rainbow.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture - such lovely pops of red against the blue sky.
March 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colour and light, such a lovely shot.
March 18th, 2024  
