The Algiers Hotel
The Algiers Hotel

The 110 “Arabiian/Persian themed” Algiers Hotel opened in Las Vegas in 1953 and closed in 2004. It’s sign was the only one at the Neon Museum that came close to purple, made more purple with my faffing. 😊
Lou Ann

