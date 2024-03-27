Sign up
Previous
Photo 2399
Daisy
“Daisy, daisy, give me your answer, do
I’m half crazy,
All for the love of you.”
Jerry’s niece in Montana raises chickens and names them. When I showed her this photo I took she said “she’s my favorite, that’s Daisy”. For my yellow rainbow.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
yellow
,
chicken
,
daisy
,
rainbow2024
katy
ace
An interesting POV for your photo and a remarkable color for a chicken! Daisy seems very aptly named
March 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful colour Daisy has, lovely shot and pov.
March 27th, 2024
