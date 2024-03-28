Sign up
A young man’s dream, Starship Bagels
I didn’t want a landscape photo for my last green rainbow photo. Luckily I read about this local bagel shop that won New York’s Bagel Fest in 2023; one of the accompanying photos was the owner sitting in this green truck in his bagel shop.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th March 2024 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
truck
,
bagels
,
starship
,
rainbow2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super find and capture for your last green rainbow !
March 28th, 2024
katy
ace
Definitely a unique subject for your photo today. Were the bagels any good?
March 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great find. It is somebody's pride and joy.
March 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 28th, 2024
