Previous
Santa Fe traffic mirror by louannwarren
Photo 2401

Santa Fe traffic mirror

When you leave one of the Santa Fe, New Mexico hotels, it’s hard to see oncoming traffic. They installed this mirror for their guests, I thought it was so cool. For my blue rainbow.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
657% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I love these mirrors. It is fun to get my orange car in the reflection.
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise