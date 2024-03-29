Sign up
Previous
Photo 2401
Santa Fe traffic mirror
When you leave one of the Santa Fe, New Mexico hotels, it’s hard to see oncoming traffic. They installed this mirror for their guests, I thought it was so cool. For my blue rainbow.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
mirror
blue
traffic
santa
fe
rainbow2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I love these mirrors. It is fun to get my orange car in the reflection.
March 29th, 2024
