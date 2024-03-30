Previous
The tried and true purple petunia by louannwarren
The tried and true purple petunia

Petunias grow so well with minimal attention. For my purple rainbow today.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Rich and vibrant purple shot!
March 30th, 2024  
