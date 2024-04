Book club members for 40 years

These two ladies have been members of my book club since 1984. The club was founded in 1956 with 12 members, they met in each other’s homes. We now have 50 members and meet in a private dining room of a local restaurant. We honored these ladies at our April meeting with lovely picture lockets. They sat at a table decorated in the style of the first meetings, and told the club members about the early meetings. It was a lovely affair.