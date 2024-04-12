Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2415
I was practicing for the eclipse
I photographed the sun, at least I was trying to photograph it, getting ready for the eclipse.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2742
photos
106
followers
72
following
661% complete
View this month »
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Latest from all albums
324
2412
2413
325
326
2414
327
2415
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th April 2024 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
practice
,
shot
,
eclipse
katy
ace
This is really a pretty result. I like the silhouette leaves and the sunflare. I hope you didn’t hurt your eyes or the camera.
April 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close