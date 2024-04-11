Sign up
Photo 2414
The carnations last the longest
These are from my anniversary bouquet, so two weeks old.
11th April 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th April 2024 10:26am
Tags
anniversary
,
bouquet
,
carnations
katy
ace
This is one reason why I like coronation so much. They last a very long time. I love the new bouquet you made out of the old one. Such a pretty picture.
April 12th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
I especially love red carnations at Christmas with pine stems as fillers!
April 12th, 2024
