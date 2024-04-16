Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2419
Felipè and the Riverwalk “Girl”.
The girl sculpture is the object of the boy’s affection. The landscaping on the Riverwalk has really matured, it adds so much to the scene.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2749
photos
106
followers
72
following
662% complete
View this month »
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
Latest from all albums
2415
328
2416
2417
329
2418
330
2419
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
sculpture
,
riverwalk
,
30-shots2024
,
felipè
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close