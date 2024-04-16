Previous
Felipè and the Riverwalk “Girl”. by louannwarren
Felipè and the Riverwalk "Girl".

The girl sculpture is the object of the boy’s affection. The landscaping on the Riverwalk has really matured, it adds so much to the scene.
Lou Ann

