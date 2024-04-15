Previous
Kaden made his grandpa a birthday card by louannwarren
Kaden made his grandpa a birthday card

8 year old great grandson Kaden made Jerry the sweetest card for his birthday this month. He was so proud, we were all so proud of him.
Lou Ann

Babs ace
Happy birthday Jerry what a sweet card
April 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely card
April 15th, 2024  
