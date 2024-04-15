Sign up
Previous
Photo 2418
Kaden made his grandpa a birthday card
8 year old great grandson Kaden made Jerry the sweetest card for his birthday this month. He was so proud, we were all so proud of him.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th April 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
great
,
card
,
grandson
,
kaden
,
jerry
Babs
ace
Happy birthday Jerry what a sweet card
April 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely card
April 15th, 2024
