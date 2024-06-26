Previous
The S Q and E are best for nests by louannwarren
The S Q and E are best for nests

This sign is above our fave breakfast restaurant and every time we go there are birds chattering away around this sign. Thankfully it is on a wall above a landscaped area so you don’t have to watch your step, smile.
Lou Ann

Brian ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 27th, 2024  
katy ace
I am ever amazed at the resourcefulness of birds! Urbanization has taken away so many of their nesting spots and yet they adapt! Terrific capture
June 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a popular spot for nesting birds
June 27th, 2024  
