Photo 2489
The S Q and E are best for nests
This sign is above our fave breakfast restaurant and every time we go there are birds chattering away around this sign. Thankfully it is on a wall above a landscaped area so you don’t have to watch your step, smile.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 27th, 2024
katy
ace
I am ever amazed at the resourcefulness of birds! Urbanization has taken away so many of their nesting spots and yet they adapt! Terrific capture
June 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a popular spot for nesting birds
June 27th, 2024
