Photo 2490
I hope my new rain chain gets a chance to be a rain chain!
It was 100° today, with no relief in sight. I’m glad the chain looks pretty in the sunshine.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
chain
,
rain
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh what heat. !! How do you manage ! But your rain chain looks so pretty !
June 28th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@beryl
well it’s been too hot to go outside during the middle of the day for sure. I water my plants late in the evening and I still melt. Ha.
June 28th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Great rain chain and yard.
June 28th, 2024
