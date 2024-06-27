Previous
I hope my new rain chain gets a chance to be a rain chain! by louannwarren
It was 100° today, with no relief in sight. I’m glad the chain looks pretty in the sunshine.
Lou Ann

Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh what heat. !! How do you manage ! But your rain chain looks so pretty !
June 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@beryl well it’s been too hot to go outside during the middle of the day for sure. I water my plants late in the evening and I still melt. Ha.
June 28th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Great rain chain and yard.
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
