It’s all about the Olympics here by louannwarren
Photo 2522

It’s all about the Olympics here

Lori’s three granddaughters are loving the gymnastics. She’s keeping them while their parents are away and sent me this sweet photo.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Lou Ann

Annie D ace
delightful photo of the young enthusiasts - I have been avidly watching a lot of the Olympics hahaha
August 5th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@annied they have been wonderful. Australia has some fantastic athletes!
August 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are just too adorable!
August 5th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@ludwigsdiana Agatha had other things on her mind. Ha!
August 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so delightful ! Love that the little one is so engrossed with her fingers !!
August 5th, 2024  
