Photo 2522
It’s all about the Olympics here
Lori’s three granddaughters are loving the gymnastics. She’s keeping them while their parents are away and sent me this sweet photo.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
lori
olympics
granddaughters
Annie D
delightful photo of the young enthusiasts - I have been avidly watching a lot of the Olympics hahaha
August 5th, 2024
Lou Ann
@annied
they have been wonderful. Australia has some fantastic athletes!
August 5th, 2024
Diana
They are just too adorable!
August 5th, 2024
Lou Ann
@ludwigsdiana
Agatha had other things on her mind. Ha!
August 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw ! so delightful ! Love that the little one is so engrossed with her fingers !!
August 5th, 2024
