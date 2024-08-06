Sign up
Photo 2524
Roses fade, hydrangeas live forever
A friend brought Jerry peach ice cream, and she brought me peach roses! They really only lasted five days. The hydrangea is from the bouquet of the month two weeks ago!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
flowers
,
fading
Diane
And I see one of your chickens in the background!
August 7th, 2024
Annie D
Roses do seem to fade quickly but they are still photogenic :)
August 7th, 2024
