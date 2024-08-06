Previous
Roses fade, hydrangeas live forever by louannwarren
Photo 2524

A friend brought Jerry peach ice cream, and she brought me peach roses! They really only lasted five days. The hydrangea is from the bouquet of the month two weeks ago!
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
Diane ace
And I see one of your chickens in the background!
August 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Roses do seem to fade quickly but they are still photogenic :)
August 7th, 2024  
