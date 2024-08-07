A tale of two bags

When @happypat talked about Harry’s walking stick mixup it made me think about Chuck and his medical products bags. I took Chuck to a funeral March 23 and he put some bags on the back floorboard of my car, behind the passenger seat. When I took him home after the funeral he took his bags out of the backseat and we went in his house to see his wife who was ill. In June I must have turned fast or something because his grey bag slid on the floorboard into view between the front seats. So for six weeks he had looked for this bag! I put it in the flowerbed by his door (they were at the doctor). Then last week, like 4 months after the trip to the funeral, I had my car washed and the staff there found the black bag! I put a bow on it when I took it home, and a note saying there were no more bags in my backseat! We have laughed at how no one has ridden in my backseat in all that time, Chuck had to outfit two new bags with all of his diabetes and medical paraphernalia. He said well he now has backup bags if he loses one. He and his wife never thought about calling me when he lost his bags, they assumed they left them at the hospital for one of their many visits there. I got in the back seat after the black bag showed up and made sure the only thing back there is my walking stick from when my hip bursitis was hurting so bad.