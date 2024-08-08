Previous
A surprise on the broken crepe myrtles by louannwarren
A surprise on the broken crepe myrtles

This bloom showed up on the myrtles I brought in after the wind storm. It is so much lighter than the rest of the flowers, fun to speculate about why it is this light color.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Islandgirl ace
What a beautiful bloom!
August 9th, 2024  
katy ace
It’s very pretty! Are you sure it came off the same tree?
August 9th, 2024  
