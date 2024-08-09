Previous
The grasshopper buffet by louannwarren
The grasshopper buffet

This young grasshopper was searching for just the right coleus leaf for his breakfast this morning.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Call me Joe ace
I saw one on my window few weeks ago,I sprayed water cus she looks so thirsty..❤️
August 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch.
August 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful macro shot - such a delightful capture - fav
August 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 9th, 2024  
