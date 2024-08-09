Sign up
Previous
Photo 2527
The grasshopper buffet
This young grasshopper was searching for just the right coleus leaf for his breakfast this morning.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
4
2
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2874
photos
102
followers
70
following
692% complete
View this month »
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th August 2024 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grasshopper
,
coleus
Call me Joe
ace
I saw one on my window few weeks ago,I sprayed water cus she looks so thirsty..❤️
August 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch.
August 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful macro shot - such a delightful capture - fav
August 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 9th, 2024
