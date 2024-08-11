Sign up
Previous
Photo 2529
Jaxon wanted pirate paraphernalia for his birthday
Thank goodness for Amazon, I found a hook, spy glass and parrot, all delivered one day after I ordered them. He loved the parrot most of all.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2876
photos
102
followers
70
following
692% complete
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th August 2024 3:44pm
Tags
parrot
,
pirate
,
jaxon
Danette Thompson
ace
Great parrot! Our grandson had a pirate theme a year ago. I was surprised at what is available
August 15th, 2024
