The eagle cutout by louannwarren
Photo 2530

The eagle cutout

Lori gave this eagle sculpture to Jerry several years ago. We hung it by our patio and have enjoyed the way it has aged. It’s designed to rust over time, the rust does not hurt it, as it’s made from thick steel.
14th August 2024

Lou Ann

I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
