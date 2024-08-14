Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2530
The eagle cutout
Lori gave this eagle sculpture to Jerry several years ago. We hung it by our patio and have enjoyed the way it has aged. It’s designed to rust over time, the rust does not hurt it, as it’s made from thick steel.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2877
photos
102
followers
70
following
693% complete
View this month »
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th August 2024 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
eagle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close