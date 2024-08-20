Previous
The last Blue Moon until 2037? by louannwarren
Photo 2536

When the moon folks get excited about a special moon and then tell you it won’t happen again until 2037 (I will be 94!) you feel like you have to take it’s photo. Ha!
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 20th, 2024  
