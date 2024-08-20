Sign up
Photo 2536
The last Blue Moon until 2037?
When the moon folks get excited about a special moon and then tell you it won’t happen again until 2037 (I will be 94!) you feel like you have to take it’s photo. Ha!
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th August 2024 6:40am
Tags
moon
,
blue
,
2037
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 20th, 2024
