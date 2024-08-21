Previous
Next
Going for hamburgers by louannwarren
Photo 2537

Going for hamburgers

Cadence came to see us. She and I ran to a new hamburger place for burgers. I swear we could have cooked them on the sidewalk!
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful shot
August 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
such beautiful smiles.
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise