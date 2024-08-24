Previous
The last of the bouquet by louannwarren
Photo 2539

The last of the bouquet

Lilies always are the last to open in bouquets. These are all that’s left from the large bouquet Nick gave me for my birthday. They have a lovely fragrance and are fun to photograph.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise