Photo 2539
The last of the bouquet
Lilies always are the last to open in bouquets. These are all that’s left from the large bouquet Nick gave me for my birthday. They have a lovely fragrance and are fun to photograph.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
lily
,
opening
