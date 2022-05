Chickadee in Flight

I think this is a Carolina Chickadee, but might be a Black Capped Chickadee. My phone apps seem to bounce back and forth. Looking at the internet, it seems the easiest way to distinguish them is which side aof a range line you're on. that range line goes right through where we are. Any ornithologists out there?

Shot at high ISO (3200) to get fast shutter speed.