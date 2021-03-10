Previous
Not Done Yet by lsquared
Not Done Yet

March brings warmer weather (here in the Northern Hemisphere), but winter's not necessarily done. This is a throwback to March 24, 2013, a late snowstorm in the St. Louis suburbs. Not exactly bicycle weather!
10th March 2021

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Milanie ace
Sure made for a nice shot
March 10th, 2021  
Franz Huempfner ace
I like it
March 10th, 2021  
